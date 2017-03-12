Who Will Take Power in Manipur? Congress or BJP?

Uncertainty looms large on government formation in Manipur although the ruling Congress is the single largest party in the new assembly with 28 seats.

Independent candidate Ashab Uddin, who is yet to announce his support for any party, is likely to play a vital role in the formation of the new government. Ashab Uddin won from Jiribam defeating Thoudam Debendra Singh of the Congress by 1,650 votes.

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy said on Sunday that his party would support the Congress. In the results declared on Saturday, the Congress got 28 seats in the 60-member assembly while 21 seats went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Until now, the BJP had just two seats.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) are constituents of the BJP-led alliance and are most likely to support the BJP in government formation. If they do that, the BJP grouping’s tally will go up to 30, just one short for a simple majority.

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu said in Kohima that his NPF, which has four legislators, would support the BJP. The NPF has sent a letter to the Governor. The NPP also has four members and the LJP one member.

The Congress is three seats short of a majority. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, in charge of the Northeast, is camping in Imphal to supervise the numbers game.

Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had a brief meeting on Saturday night with the Governor. Ram Madhav contended that the verdict of the people was against the Congress and that with the support of the like-minded smaller parties the BJP would form the next ministry.

He, however, declined to give a time frame saying the party shall stake claim as and when it has “enough numbers”. Congress sources said Ibobi was in touch with the National People’s Party. While the Congress needs just three MLAs to stake claim to power, the BJP needs at least 10 MLAs.

According to party sources, Congress leaders will again call on Governor Najma Heptulla soon to stake claim to form the government. “Being the single largest party, the Congress should be given the first chance,” a Congress leader said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders do not agree. Party spokesperson Nongthombam Biren Singh, being considered as the Chief Ministerial candidate, said: “Democracy is a game of numbers. We have the majority with the support of like-minded parties. We will stake claim shortly.”

Nongthombam Biren Singh won from Heingang defeating Trinamool Congress’ Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh. In the just concluded election, the BJP got 36.3 per cent of valid votes while the Congress secured 35.1 per cent.

-IANS