Will Decline IOA Post Only if IOC: Abhay Chautala

Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) chief Abhay Chautala on Thursday declared that he will turn down the honorary post of life president offered to him by the Indian Olympic Association only if told to do so by the IOC.

Chautala and former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi were offered the post by the national Olympic body on Tuesday which led to a huge uproar. The sports ministry had threatened to sever ties with the IOA if the decision was not reversed.

Former Sports Minister Ajay Maken and International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra had also criticised the IOA’s decision.

The controversy had prompted Kalmadi to turn down the post, but Chautala has decided to put up a show of defiance, asserting on social media that he will decline only if told to do so by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“I will leave my position in IOA if IOC gives ruling against my holding the honorary post. President, IOA is likely to take it up soon with IOC,” Chautala tweeted.

-IANS