Will Fulfill All Aspirations of BTC People: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal promised that his government will fulfill all the aspirations of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) people in particular and Assam in general.

Sonowal, who attended the 15th Bodoland Day celebrations as chief guest, said, “The people of BTC have witnessed significant development. The development process has gathered new momentum after the BJP-led NDA government came to power.”

Sonowal further said his government will ensure equal development, rights and privileges of all communities living in Sonkoch to Sadia and Brahmaputra Valley to Barak Valley, “Bodos made immense contributions to national movement and their contributions should be recognized.”

“BJP-led state government will make Assam free of illegal foreigners. Corruption is also a big challenge for my government and will act tough against graft and misrule,” asserted Sonowal.

Meanwhile, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, mentioned, “The Council has been working for the development of the region in all spheres and there will be lot of changes in coming days.”

“Minimum 80 per cent of the clauses of the BTC Accord have been implemented and there are some clauses which are still to be implemented,” he revealed, adding, “Assam government should provide Rs 5 lakh each to the martyrs of the Bodoland movement.”

“Council has been giving maximum stress on development of education, road connectivity, agriculture, medical infrastructure and skills in unemployed youths,” he noted. Mohilary also shared that one-time special assistance of Rs 421.02 crore has been sanctioned for the BTC out of Rs 1,000 crore for areas under the 6th schedule of the constitution of India in the financial year 2015-16.