Will Marry Sharmila After 2019 Elections: Desmond

Whatever the result of the election, I will not be marrying Irom Sharmila until 2019(Lok Sabha) elections, this was said by Sharmila’s boyfriend Desmond Coutinho.

“Sharmila has too much work to do in Manipur,” Desmond wrote in a Facebook post. Desmond—the British citizen with Goan roots has been with Sharmila for years.

“Sharmila had to build up her political party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) with widespread Manipuri representation from all communities living in the state,” asserted Desmond, adding, “We are no teenagers. Two more years is not long to wait.”

He also shared that it is not about winning but allowing people the option to take responsibility for their own lives grow up in a democracy. “Irom has forged good alliances with the LDF (Left Democratic Front) both in Manipur and in India. Various leaders from the diverse communities of Manipur have reached out to her.”

“Friends hear from Desmond Coutinho stating that he will only be marrying Sharmila the MLA and not Sharmila the hunger-striking activist who he was able to lure with his charms, ”said Yambem, adding, “Now I can dare say publicly that should anything untoward happen to Sharmila, the onus should lie on Desmond Coutinho alone.”