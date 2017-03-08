Will Not Allow Teachers for Teaching Sanskrit from Outside State: Himanta

Clearing the news over introduction of Sanskrit as a compulsory subject in Assam schools, state Education minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the move would be facilitated only after reaching a consensus taking into consideration opinions of various sections of the society.

Assam government is bound to promote the language. “However, the issue of teacher crunch would be addressed first for introducing Sanskrit as a compulsory subject.”

Further adding, Sarma maintained that teachers for teaching Sanskrit from outside the state would not be allowed in the state.

Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet has decided to introduce Sanskrit as a compulsory subject along with computer education in the schools.