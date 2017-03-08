Wed, 08 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Will Not Allow Teachers for Teaching Sanskrit from Outside State: Himanta

Will Not Allow Teachers for Teaching Sanskrit from Outside State: Himanta
March 08
15:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Clearing the news over introduction of Sanskrit as a compulsory subject in Assam schools, state Education minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the move would be facilitated only after reaching a consensus taking into consideration opinions of various sections of the society.

Assam government is bound to promote the language. “However, the issue of teacher crunch would be addressed first for introducing Sanskrit as a compulsory subject.”

Further adding, Sarma maintained that teachers for teaching Sanskrit from outside the state would not be allowed in the state.
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet has decided to introduce Sanskrit as a compulsory subject along with computer education in the schools.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.