Thu, 16 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Will Not Spare Subodh Biswas: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday while informing that a six member team of Assam Police has already left for New Delhi to investigate the Silapathar AASU office attack incident stated that the prime accused Subodh Biswas would not be spared.

The arrest of a boatman has brought into fore sensational facts about the dramatic escape of Subodh Biswas from the state aftermath the attack.

During police interrogation the boatman identified as Bharat Rajbangshi confessed that Subodh had boarded his boat on March 10 to cross the Brahmaputra River in exchange of hefty sum.

It may be mentioned, that Hindu Bengali refugees led by Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti leader Biswas had attacked the AASU at Silapathar in Dhemaji on March 6.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has staged protests across Assam demanding arrest of Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) leader Subodh Biswas for inciting violence in Silapathar.

Hundreds of AGP leaders protested at AGP headquarters at Ambari in Guwahati. The protesters demanded strict action against NIBBUSS. They also opposed the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

It is to be noted that Assam Police has failed to trace out the prime accused though the state government has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on Biswas.

