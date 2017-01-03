With Party Symbol in Danger, Akhilesh and Mulayam Meet

Amid a battle over the party symbol ‘cycle’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav went into a huddle here on Tuesday afternoon.

The development surprised many as the two factions of the Samajwadi Party appeared headed for a split after the dramatic happenings of the past few days. Mulayam Singh flew into the state capital and within an hour Akhilesh Yadav drove to his bungalow. They were closeted for more than three hours, said an informed source.

Midway, Mulayam confidant Shivpal Yadav, who the Akhilesh camp dethroned as the state unit chief on Sunday, was also told to attend the meeting. No further details were immediately available but the source said a “formula acceptable to all” was being worked out.

The source said the prospect of the party symbol being frozen by the Election Commission had brought the two warring factions to the drawing board again. With assembly elections imminent, a division in the party and a freeze on the party symbol could render a body blow to the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav’s camp told the poll panel to allocate it the election symbol ‘cycle’, a day after party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav made the same claim.

Akhilesh confidant Ram Gopal Yadav met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake the claim. Ram Gopal Yadav later said: “We told the Election Commission that most party MPs, MLAs and MLCs are with Akhilesh. So the party led by him is the real Samajwadi Party and it should get the party symbol.”

Ram Gopal Yadav was accompanied by party leaders Kiranmoy Nanda, Abhishek Mishra, Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agrawal and Lok Sabha member and Ram Goapl’s son Akshay Yadav to the Election Commission. According to informed sources, the Akhilesh faction showed videos of the national convention of Sunday in Lucknow with a large number of party workers electing the Chief Minister as the National Working President.

The Akhilesh faction on Sunday dislodged Mulayam Singh as the party president. The meeting was termed unconstitutional and illegal by Mulayam Singh.

Meanwhile, former Chief Election Commissioner B.B. Tandon told IANS: “The EC will take a view on the evidence produced and both the parties will be given a hearing.

“After that, the EC will take a final decision on allotting the symbol… It is quite likely the one of the factions will loose the symbol, it can be frozen and they will be asked to choose fresh symbols,” Tandon said. With Uttar Pradesh elections expected to take place this year, it may end up in both factions getting fresh party names and symbols, a source said.

Meanwhile, party leader Azam Khan, who on Saturday brokered peace between the warring father and the son, arrived in New Delhi to meet Mulayam Singh, who apparently returned to Lucknow without meeting him. “He came to Delhi to meet Mulayam and try to bring the warring factions to the discussion table. But Mulayam unfortunately left before he could meet him,” a party source said.

-IANS