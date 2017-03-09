Woman Impersonator Arrested in Mizoram on Court Order

A woman allegedly making money by bailing out criminals from local courts and impersonating a government servant, was arrested on court order.

A Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department spokesman on Wednesday said the 36-year-old woman, a resident of Aizawl and unemployed, was allegedly impersonating another woman who was a clerk at the state sericulture department. She had bailed out an accused in a narcotic case on March 16, 2015. The man was arrested for allegedly possessing 29 gm of heroin.

She was arrested after she failed to produce the accused in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act special court and for failure to pay the bail bond of Rs one lakh. The special court judge also sentenced her to two months imprisonment, the statement by the spokesman said. There are many people earning money by bailing out criminals in courts which resulted in absconding by many offenders, it added.

-PTI