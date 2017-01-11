Women’s Organisations Demand Sacking of Meghalaya Home Minister

Women’s organisations in a rally on Wednesday demanded that Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma sack Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh, whose son’s guest house in Shillong was allegedly used for sexually abusing a minor girl. The rally, which was attended by several activists, was organised by Civil Society Women Organisation and the Thma U Rangli.

“You should seek the immediate resignation of your Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh to ensure an independent enquiry into this case, as the guest house owned by his immediate family was the place where the minor girl was trafficked and assaulted twice,” conveners of the rally Agnes Kharshiing and Angela Rangad said in a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

The activists also demanded that all guest houses and hotels named by the victim as places where she was exploited should be immediately shut down pending inquiry. Other demands placed before the Chief Minister included setting up of fast track/special courts in all districts to ensure speedy and time bound justice to victims of violence and trafficking.

The sex racket came to light last month after the 14-year-old victim was rescued from the guest house of the Home Minister’s son and one of its employee was arrested. The victim has named various persons who had exploited her following which at least four of them and an Independent legislator Julius Dorphang, who supports the ruling Congress government, were arrested.

Altogether nine persons have been arrested in this case. In the past two weeks, several cases of sexual exploitations have been reported from across the state.

On January 1 at a village in East Khasi Hills district, a 17-year-old girl was raped allegedly by six persons, including the relative of a locality headman. The village chief and the locality headman have been arrested for abetment of the crime and the six accused surrendered before a court.

