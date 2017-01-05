Thu, 05 Jan 2017

World Must Pressure India on Kashmr: Sharif

World Must Pressure India on Kashmr: Sharif
January 05
17:41 2017
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the world needs to tell India “enough is enough” vis-a-vis its policy towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharif was addressing an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir. “Seventy years of brutal repression and Kashmiri struggle in the face of that oppression have shown cries of freedom cannot be stifled by sounds of bullets,” he said.

He called for an end to the “continued suffering” in Kashmir, where a separatist campaign which New Delhi says is armed and financed by Islamabad has left thousands dead. Sharif called militant Burhan Wani, whose killing in July last year triggered widespread unrest in the Kashmir Valley, as a “vibrant and charismatic leader” who “has become a rallying point” for Kashmiris.

He said India and Pakistan had promised to recognise the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. Sharif said Pakistan would continue to support the separatist struggle in Jammu and Kashmir.

-IANS

