Would Love to Work on a Sikkimese Film: Irfan Khan

March 02
13:33 2017
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who is in Gangtok for a film shoot, held a press conference regarding the film and informed how the scenes shot in Gangtok are the climax of the story.

The movie is still untitled but he mentioned that it’s a travel movie.

He further stated how he loved the state and how he wished to visit again to explore the destination with his family. “I love how the people of Sikkim are so polite; it makes me want to be Sikkimese.”

He also noted how he would love to work on a ‘Sikkimese’ film if someone could write a good script for a movie.

When asked about his plans for the next few days in Gangtok, he excitedly exclaimed, “I want to try the local cuisine; I‘ve heard it’s great!”

GangtokIrfan KhanSikkimese Film
