‘Y’ Category Security for Tripura BJP Chief

In view of growing insecurity and physical attacks on him during Durga Puja 2016,Tripura BJP president Biplab Deb has been conferred ‘Y’ category of security during his stay at home and during movement. From now on highly trained CRPF jawans of 221 battalion and a few securitymen of the state will provide security to Biplab Deb.

“I have already received papers in this regard from union home ministry. I have been subjected to two successive attacks from CPI (M) cadres after becoming state president,” said Deb, adding, “The state government did nothing to punish the guilty or to provide security. Hence the union home ministry has provided the security.”

He informed that he has been put in the number 66 in the number of security cover. “The union home ministry is concerned over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.”

“I have brought the killing of BJP’s ADC village committee member Chanmohan Tripura to the notice of union home minister Rajnath Singh. Chanhoman who was very popular in his area was killed in cold blood by CPI (M) cadres,” revealed Deb.