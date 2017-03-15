Wed, 15 Mar 2017

Yaoshang, a Unique Manipuri Style Holi

Yaoshang is the five days long festival that begins on the full moon day in Phalgun month in Manipur.

Singing, dancing and playing with colours are part of this annual festival. During the festival, Manipuri Vaisnavite elders take part in devotional songs and rituals followed by worship of god at Kangla Fort’s Shri Govindajee temple and a grand feast.

The major attraction of this festival is the Thabal Chongba, a traditional moonlight dance accompanied by musical equipments like drums, saxophone and flute.

In the evening, Manipuri Vaishnavites burn small thatch hut called Yaoshang and the burnt embers of that hut are thought to be sacred by Vaishnavites. After the burning, the ash is collected and smeared on forehead and face of worshippers.

Apart from these, colour water is sprinkled and sprayed on everyone, much like the way it is done at rest of the country.

-ANI

