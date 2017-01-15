Yogeshwar Dutt Accepts Re 1 as Dowry

Yogeshwar Dutt has set an example for the society by accepting a dowry of just Re 1 for his marriage. The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist will tie the knot on January 16.

He is all set to tie the knot with the daughter of Haryana’s Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma — Sheetal — on Monday. The 34-year old wrestler got engaged with Sheetal on January 14 in Sonipat.

Yogeshwar said that he refused to take dowry and decided to take Rs 1 as token. The act of Yogeshwar’s family accepting Re 1 has sparked a row on Twitter with many of his fans questioning why he accepted even one rupee while some have appreciated his move.

“I saw my family struggle to collect dowry for the girls of the family,” Yogeshwar was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “As a result, I decided on two things while growing up — I will excel in wrestling and I will not accept dowry. My first dream has been realised and now it is time to keep my second promise,” Dutt said.