Yogi Adityanath Sworn in as UP’s 21st CM

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on Sunday as Chief Minister of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

The 21st Chief Minister of the state was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ram Naik. Present on the occasion were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior ministers in the union government besides tens of thousands of party supporters.

Dressed in his characteristic saffron robes, Adityanath, after taking the oath, walked over to and sought the blessings of senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Phoolpur MP Keshav Prasad Maurya was on Sunday sworn in as one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. Maurya, who is also the state Bharatiya Janata Party chief, took oath immediately after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma was also sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister.

