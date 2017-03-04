Sat, 04 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Zeliang Himself Responsible for His Downfall: NPCC

Zeliang Himself Responsible for His Downfall: NPCC
March 04
12:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ex Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang himself is responsible for his own downfall; this was claimed by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Friday.

In an apparent reference to Zeliang’s speech at an election rally in Tamenglong, the NPCC through its media cell said, “Zeliang explaining his position to the people of Manipur would not absolve him in the eyes of the people of Nagaland.”

NPCC further alleged that the entire ULB election fiasco and the lawlessness that followed were because of the indecisiveness and mismanagement on the part of TR Zeliang and the NPF, “Zeliang and NPF did not even hesitate to betray the institution of NBCC for their narrow political gains.”

Despite writing on the wall, the NPCC stated, “Zeliang stood defiantly prolonging the plight of the people until some sanity prevailed among the spineless NPF legislators to abandon him.”

NPCC also lambasted Zeliang and minister for education, Yitachu, saying both of them have got their facts wrong while comparing Manipur situation on use of central forces.

It asserted that the entire central BJP leadership including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been relentlessly accusing Manipur CM, Ibobi Singh, of not using sufficient central security forces to stabilize the situation.

In this regard, the congress said NPF should clarify to the people of Nagaland on whether it approved Zeliang’s claim that he was dislodged as chief minister since he was from a minority tribe. NPCC stated that Zeliang minority tribe remark negated all the tall claims by the NPF about Zeliang’s so called supreme sacrifice.

Tags
NPCCTR ZeliangZeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.