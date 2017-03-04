Zeliang Himself Responsible for His Downfall: NPCC

Ex Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang himself is responsible for his own downfall; this was claimed by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Friday.

In an apparent reference to Zeliang’s speech at an election rally in Tamenglong, the NPCC through its media cell said, “Zeliang explaining his position to the people of Manipur would not absolve him in the eyes of the people of Nagaland.”

NPCC further alleged that the entire ULB election fiasco and the lawlessness that followed were because of the indecisiveness and mismanagement on the part of TR Zeliang and the NPF, “Zeliang and NPF did not even hesitate to betray the institution of NBCC for their narrow political gains.”

Despite writing on the wall, the NPCC stated, “Zeliang stood defiantly prolonging the plight of the people until some sanity prevailed among the spineless NPF legislators to abandon him.”

NPCC also lambasted Zeliang and minister for education, Yitachu, saying both of them have got their facts wrong while comparing Manipur situation on use of central forces.

It asserted that the entire central BJP leadership including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been relentlessly accusing Manipur CM, Ibobi Singh, of not using sufficient central security forces to stabilize the situation.

In this regard, the congress said NPF should clarify to the people of Nagaland on whether it approved Zeliang’s claim that he was dislodged as chief minister since he was from a minority tribe. NPCC stated that Zeliang minority tribe remark negated all the tall claims by the NPF about Zeliang’s so called supreme sacrifice.