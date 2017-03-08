Zoramthanga Suggests to Rename Mizo Insurgency Movement

The history of insurgency movement in Mizoram should be re-written as the history of Mizo Nationalism movement, this was stated by Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga.

“Initially the Revolt of 1857 was called Sepoy Mutiny by colonial writers and some Indian writers. But considering its importance and the involvement of people moved by a nationalist feeling, modern writers prefer to call and rename it as ‘The first war of Indian Independence,” said Zoramthanga during a book releasing function authored by him, adding, “Unlike, the term Mizo insurgency movement should be renamed and should be written as Mizo Nationalism movement.”

Zoramthanga added that many college students used to visit him with a thirst of knowing the history of the Mizo nationalism movement in Mizoram and the signing of historic Mizo peace accord as there was dearth of authentic books on Mizo independence movement to be studied as history subject.

“I was writing on my autobiography when students used to approach me about those periods in Mizoram and about the subsequent signing of a historic Mizo peace accord,” shared Zoramthanga in his speech, adding, “However, it was not possible for me to narrate all the stories within a few hours. There was a strong demand from the students and people who pay interest to the history of Mizo independence movement, and that finally brought the book to see a light.”

“I have written the book not for my personal reputation but for all Mizos who have a thirst for the history of Mizo nationalism movement. It would serve as an important dictionary of Mizo Hnam Movement,” he stated.

Zoramthang begin his book with the British administration of Mizoram and exposed the condition of Mizoram just before India got independence from the British rule. Besides, he also highlighted the birth and growth of Mizo nationalism.

The book was released by former MZU Vice Chancellor Prof. Lalthantluanga at Vanapa Hall on Tuesday. J.Malsawma Vanchhawng previewed the book.