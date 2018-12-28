1.6 lakhs Licensed Guns in the 8 States of Northeast

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir,Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, answered to the questions raised by Members of Parliament Dr C Gopalakrishnana and P Nagarajan regarding the figures of gun licenses in the country. As per the database of arms licence maintained for the country on National Database of Arms Licenses (NDAL)/Arms Licences Information System (ALIS) Portal, 35, 87,016 arms licenses are registered on this Portal for which Unique Identification Numbers (UIN) have been generated upto December 4, 2018. The eight north-eastern states have a total of 1, 62,303 arms licenses.

With 38,966 arms licenses, Nagaland has the highest arms licenses in the north-eastern states followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 35,406 arms licenses. Manipur has the third highest arms licenses with a total of 29,274 arms licenses. The figures for Meghalaya, Assam and Mizoram are as follows:

Meghalaya – A total of 19,982 arms licenses.

Assam - A total of 19,617 arms licenses.

Mizoram - A total of 16,203 arms licenses.

Tripura has the least arms licenses in the region with a total figure of just 366. Sikkim has the second lowest arms licenses in the region with total arms licenses of 2,489.

As per the database of arms licence maintained for the country on NDAL/ALIS Portal, 114 arms licenses were issued by the Union Government in the last three Years.

As per the database of arms licence maintained for the country on NDAL/ALIS Portal, 4, 57,489 new arms licenses and revalidation of arms license were issued during the last three years. Therefore, out of the total figure of 35, 87,016 arms licenses, 13% licenses were issued in the last three years.

The total number of UIN (persons) issued gun license entered by the union government during the last three year for the north-eastern states is 6 (six). The Union Government issued 3 licenses to Manipur in this category of UIN (persons), followed by one each to the states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. No licenses were issued in this category to the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total number of new gun license and revalidation of gun license entered during the last three years in the north-eastern states is 24,394,Manipur has the highest number of arms licenses issued in the last three years with a figure of 7,750.This is followed by Mizoram with 4,804 licenses and Meghalaya with 3,376 licenses. Tripura accounted the lowest arms licenses in the last three years with just 30 followed by Sikkim with 456. There were 3295 arms licenses in Nagaland, 2,993 licenses in Arunachal Pradesh and 1,691 licenses in Assam.

Nagaland,Mizoram,Manipur,Tripura,Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh stood above the national average.