Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school

November 29
14:28 2019
NET Bureau

A bucket of water was allegedly mixed with just a litre of milk and served to children at a government primary school in Chopan area, of Sonbhadra district, on Wednesday under the mid-day meal scheme, according to a ward member of Kota gram panchayat in Chopan area.

Gram panchayat ward member Dev Patia alleged that a bucket of water was added to around a litre of milk and distributed among 81 children in the government primary school, Salaibanwa, on Wednesday.

She said that as per mid-day meal menu (MDM), tehri (a rice dish) and milk was to be served to the children. A litre of milk was made available to the cook by the school authorities. Then a bucket of water was added to the milk and it was distributed among the children. She said locals apprised her that such incidents have happened in the recent past too in the school.

School in-charge Shailesh Kanaujia said: “There are 171 children enrolled in the school. Eighty-one children were present on that day. I have the responsibility to look after two schools. Milk had to be arranged for both schools and I could not monitor the quantity of milk that reached government primary school Salaibanwa. The cook was provided the milk, which was distributed among the children and they drank it.”

Basic siksha adhikari (BSA) Gorakhnath Patel said, “As soon as the matter came to my knowledge, I inspected the school and sought information from the school headmaster. Such laxity will not be tolerated. A probe has been ordered into the matter. A team of education department officials will conduct a probe and submit a report within two days. Strict action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty in the probe.”

Block education officer Mukesh Rai said that he received information from locals that water was added to the milk and served to the children. He said a probe had been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken so that such instances are never repeated in future.

Political advisor to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Rai, said though this government makes tall claims to put everything in order, the reality is different. “Even children are not getting mid-day meal properly. The government has failed even in providing a proper meal to children. This is an irony that water-mixed milk was served to the children in a government school”.

He said the Congress general secretary would be apprised of the matter and the issue will be raised before government authorities, demanding action against those responsible.

Source: Hindustantimes

