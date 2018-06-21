1 More Dies in Assam Flood, Toll Rises to 21

The devastating flood in Assam claimed one more life since Tuesday as the situation remained critical, while displaced people returned home in neighbouring state of Mizoram after rain stopped. In Assam, nearly 5.15 lakh people remained affected across five districts.

According to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in flood-related incident at Patharkandi revenue circle in Karimganj district during the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 21, including three in landslides. The ASDMA said about 5.15 lakh people are affected at present in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

Till Tuesday, 5.64 lakh people were hit by flood across six districts in Assam. As per the report issued on Wednesday, Karimganj is the worst-hit with nearly 2.37 lakh people affected, followed by Hailakandi with over 1.67 lakh.

At present, 671 villages are under water and 3,548 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said. Authorities are running 351 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts where 1,49,129 people have taken shelter, it said.

At least 9,143 people have been evacuated during the past 24 hours by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel from Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar. Heavy erosions were witnessed in Biswanath and Barpeta districts due to the rising water.

As of now, Barak at Badarpurghat and its tributary Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger marks.

In neighbouring Mizoram, the situation was much better today after the rain stopped and the water level receded from various flood-hit areas, the officials of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said.

The officials said that people displaced by the flood along the Tlawng river in Aizawl and Kolasib districts, and Langkaih river near Tripura border in Mamit district had returned to their respective homes.

More than 200 families along the Khawthlangtuipui river in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district remained displaced since their houses were inundated during the massive flood.

The police said that locals helped clearing mud and sand from the houses that were submerged during the flood.

