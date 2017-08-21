1 NSCN-K, 2 NSCN-IM Cadres, 1 Linkman Held in Arunachal

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two NSCN (IM) cadres, one NSCN (K) ultra and a NSCN(K) linkman during operations in Tirap and Changlang districts. A NSCN (R) camp was also busted at Changlang district during the operations, carried out on Sunday.

The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of DAO Division of the Army apprehended the two NSCN (I-M) rebels from Bera village near Khonsa town in Tirap district, defence spokesman Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer said. Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the cadres who were trying to intimidate villagers and extort money from them, the AR battalion launched an operation in the village and apprehended the rebels.

A pistol, live ammunition, extortion notes amounting to Rs 25,000 and documents were seized. The arrested cadres were identified as Nali Nyamtey and Rangmo Thakte who hail from Laju circle in the district, the spokesman said.

In another operation launched by the Jairampur Battalion of Assam Rifles and Jagun police, one NSCN (K) cadre and another NSCN(K) linkman were arrested from Phulbari village in the Assam- Arunachal border on Sunday.

The duo, who were trying to carry out extortion activities in the village, were identified as Rajapio Chankap Mossang and Wangnong Ranrang. Extortion letters and documents were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Jairampur Battalion of AR in the early hours today busted a hideout of the NSCN (R) at Miao in Changlang district. However, the underground cadres were able to escape using the cover of darkness and foliage. The rebels were using the hideout as an adhoc base for terrorizing people and carrying out extortion in the neighboring villages, the spokesman said.

