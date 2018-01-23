1-Yr in Office: BJP Govt in Arunachal Vows to Fight Corruption Tooth & Nail

Celebrating completion of one year in office, the BJP Government in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday vowed to fight corruption tooth and nail so that welfare programs percolate down to the last needy and the state progresses on all fronts.

“Corruption is the only stumbling block, which if tackled sincerely, Arunachal Pradesh, with its resources, can outgrow many states in the country,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressing a mammoth gathering at Namsai during an event to celebrate BJP’s maiden year.

In stern words, he cautioned that he won’t hesitate to take action against anyone found involved in corruption irrespective of position or office. Reiterating that he has recommended CBI enquiry into the infamous PDS scam that rocked the power corridors of the state few years ago, Khandu said it was just the beginning of his crusade against corruption.

“Till I am in office, I will not tolerate corruption in any form and I will not think twice to take stern action against anyone from ministers, MLAs, officers, contractors to a common man,” he warned while informing that a Special Investigating Cell (SIC) has been instituted for query into the alleged irregularities in regularization of teachers recently.

Khandu asserted that elected representatives need to lead the crusade against corruption. The Chief Minister also reiterated that his government will not compromise on law and order no matter the issue. In a message, clearly to bandh-enforcers, he said bandh calls on petty issues and wishful demands will be dealt sternly.

He called upon the people to cooperate with the government in its fight against corruption and bandh culture. “Without the support and cooperation of the common masses no government will be strong enough with deal with such situations. Therefore, I appeal for your active cooperation and support,” Khandu said while thanking the people for defying several bandh calls, particularly in the state capital in recent times.

He emphasized on his oft-repeated mantra ‘Team Arunachal’ and asserted that without team-work no job can be done. He thanked all his cabinet colleagues, legislators, officersBJP karyakartas and the people for contributing their bit in strengthening the Team Arunachal and working together for development of the state.

“All achievements and progress made in the last one year, I contribute to our team work,” he said. Terming transparency and accountability as the most important aspects for clean governance, Khandu said the BJP government in the state has taken it seriously and kept every decision and execution in public domain.

Khandu hailed Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, for his in-depth knowledge on financial management and pulling out the state financial status from huge liabilities. He assured of an all-inclusive and progressive budget 2018-19 under Mein’s leadership and informed that the process for finalizing the budget is under progress.

He also underscored the importance of a robust connectivity set-up for accelerated development in the state and said that the state government with the support of central government is giving it top priority.

Earlier, state ministers gave details of achievements and future plans of their respective departments.

The program was also attended by BJP National General Secretary (Org) Ram Lal, General Secretary in-charge North East Ajay Jamwal, MoS Home KirenRijiju, Assam MP and BJP in charge Arunachal Pradesh Ramen Deka, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State Legislative Assembly Speaker T N Thongdok, all ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, deputy commissioners of eastern zone, officers and state BJP office bearers.