10 declared foreigners released from Assam detention camp

NET Bureau

The Assam government has conditionally released 10 people, including a woman, who have completed more than three years in a detention centre after being declared foreigners.

All 10 have been released from western Assam’s Goalpara centre, one of six in the State for housing people declared foreigners by any of the existing 100 Foreigners’ Tribunals. Nine are from Goalpara district and one from Chirang district under the Bodoland Territorial Council. Five are Hindus and five Muslims – all of Bengal origin.

The first four among the 10 were released on August 9 and the last was released on Monday.

The Hindu woman from Goalpara district, at 69, is the oldest, while the youngest is a 39-year-old Muslim man, also from the same district. “They were released on bail as per the Supreme Court’s order for the conditional release of declared foreigners,” Special Director General of Police (Border) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Monday.

Source: The Hindu