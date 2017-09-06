10 Manipur Teachers Honoured with State Teachers Award

Manipur celebrated Teacher’s Day on Tuesday as a mark of honour to Dr. Sarvapali Radhakrishnan, second President of India. State level celebration was held at the Auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) at KonungMamang in Imphal. Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh along with Education Minister Th. Radheshyam Singh led the people to pay floral tribute to the portrait of departed educationist and Bharat Ratna Dr. S. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister said, there is the need to introspect teaching system in the State. He said, lot of changes have been witnessed over a period of decades. In olden days, relationship between teachers and students were good enough to infuse knowledge. Competitive examinations were held regularly so that competitions among students increased a lotbut in these days, it has been witnessing a change.Hesaid, good relationship between teachers and students are the key for an effective teaching and learning system.

Joykumar Singh further said, teachers should pay utmost care and love to the students as their children and students should also respect teachers as their parents so that a pleasant environment can be created for learning. Teachers should not engage themselves only on formal teaching but to teach informal education like discipline and cleanliness to students. He appreciated the Green School Campaign undertaken by the Education Department in the State and appealed to take pledge by the teachers and students to teach and learn for a meaningful future.

Th. Radheshyam Singh while speaking at the function said, teachers are the main contributing force that human resource development can be made possible in society. He said, what we are today is their contributions and we should respect them at our best. Keeping in view of the role played by the teachers, Government is fully committed for their welfare. Their problems including transfer & posting, quarters in remote schools, service extension to the National and State Awardees will soon be sorted out.

On teaching and learning system in Government Schools, Radheshyam Singh said, there has been lack of extracurricular and co-curricular activities in schools which the Government has taken care of and will try to revamp it soon. Dhanamanjuri University Bill and other two bills regarding regulation, control and checking of private schools and private coaching/tuition centres will soon be implemented. Lauding the contributions made by private schools in education sector in the State, Radheshyam appealed to all the stakeholders to co-operate with the Government in bringing a major change in the sector in days to come.

Altogether, 10 teachers were awarded with State Teachers Award and teachers selected for their contributions in Green School Campaign were also felicitated in the function.

A book named “Education in Manipur” written by Dr. S. Jamini Devi was also released in the function.