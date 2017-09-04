10 Meghalaya Students Denied Admission in Assam, Sangma Calls up Sonowal

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Monday spoke to his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal after after three medical colleges of Assam denied admission to 10 Meghalaya students under state quota.

Sonowal “has assured me that he would talk to his principal secretary health to deal with matter,” Sangma told reporters in a query.

Sangma said he informed Sonowal that talks at the top official level are underway to address the matter “which could have easily been avoided”. Meghalaya government has also decided to ‘immediately’ approach the Supreme court in this connection, he said.

Guwahati Medical College, Dibrugarh Medical College and Silchar Medical College had earlier admitted students from Meghalaya under state quota but this year, they denied admissions to 10 students who have already signed a bond with the Meghalaya government.

Iaisanbha A Khyllep, one of the affected students, said that he was told the authorities of Dibrugarh Medical College that the seats have already been filled.

