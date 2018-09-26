10 Methanol Buses to be Introduced in Guwahati

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday suggested several innovative ideas to bring about a revolutionary change in air and road connectivity.

The minister mooted the idea to introduce sea planes in Meghalaya connecting the Umiam Lake with different parts of the country, including the Brahmaputra. Gadkari suggested introduction of amphibious aircraft, which can land both on land and water.

The Union minister also encouraged the Meghalaya government to use running buses on methanol engine, which is pollution free and help in slashing ticket rate by 50 percent. Besides being an innovative step in the North East, this will also create employment potential where methanol can be made from bamboo plantation.

Gadkari said cable cars can be a game changer in public transportation and added that the ministry would sanction a pilot project for the North East and 10 buses running on methanol will be introduced in Guwahati.

The minister, who is also in charge of water resources, shipping and river development, said the government has initiated many projects across North East to develop waterways for connectivity, which is cost and time effective.

- The Shillong Times