10 Must-Watch Series on Hotstar 2020

Finding great shows to watch can be difficult. With so many choices and genres, locating watch-worthy shows isn't as easy as it looks. In India, the best place to find a variety of options is the biggest streaming service in the country, Hotstar.

What is Hotstar?

Hotstar was launched in 2015 and is continuously growing. With over 100000 hours of shows, documentaries and movies in 17 languages, the streaming service also features live events. Affiliated with HBO and The Walt Disney Company, their goal is to provide the best content while growing their user base. The premium service is now offered in the U.S. and Canada, available online, on Android, iOS and Apple TV platforms.

Here are 10 must-watch series currently on the service:

Chernobyl

Created by HBO and Sky UK , this mini-series is the highest rated show on IMDB. Based on an explosion of a nuclear plant in Ukraine, viewers love going through the twists and turns of the plot of corruption, lies and incompetence. It’s currently in its first season.

Billions

An American drama series which can be considered the financial version of House of Cards, viewers follow Damian Lewis, the head of a huge hedge fund and Paul Giamatti, the attorney trying to arrest him. , the former U.S. attorney and his legal battles. It sheds light on manipulation, the Treasury Bond auction market and the roles of the Salomon brothers and CEO John Gutfreund.

Game of Thrones (GOT)

Anyone who hasn’t heard of Game of Thrones has been living under a rock (literally). One of the most popular shows of the decade, this fantasy drama is based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire. With eight seasons in total, it’s filled with historical information that adds to its intrigue and mystery.

Barry

Barry Berkman is his name, and he’s a hitman. This Emmy award-winning show of dark comedy-crime is three seasons in. Originally from Ohio, this character travels to Los Angeles for a job but joins an acting class which changes the path of his life.

Insecure

An American comedy wrapped up in drama, this HBO TV series is based on the web series Awkward Black Girl. Written by Issa Rae, it’s about a black woman and her group of friends navigating the world of relationships, careers and life in their late 20s told from a female perspective.

Big Little Lies

Based on the novel Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, this series has been around since 2017 on HBO. An American drama, the show includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz. Based on five women involved in a murder investigation in California, this show has eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

Doctor Who

A British Science Fiction series produced by the BBC, viewers enjoy the adventures of “The Doctor” who travels the universe in a spaceship called the Tardis. Very popular in British culture, the show has a number of references about the culture, and often toys with the idea of incarnation and regeneration.

The Wire

All over the world, fans rave about this show that lasted five seasons. Lauded as one of the best TV series ever to grace the screen, this crime show is set in Maryland and deals with city power and how it all goes down. Viewers of Breaking Bad can relate, but The Wire is a more realistic scenario. There are five action-packed seasons to watch.

The Americans

This show has six seasons, starting in 2013. A thriller about Russian spies trying to infiltrate American life, this show is filled with intrigue and what ifs. Set in the 1980’s during the Cold War, this spy thriller follows Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, a married couple who also happen to be Soviet officers. It highlights aftermath of President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration and the conflict between the FBI office in Washington and Rezidentura.

This is Us

Another American drama series, This is Us is based on the families and lives of two parents taking place within two different time frames. One of the most highly rated shows in the U.S., the series has won a Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, People’s Choice Award and many others.

It's easy to see why Hotstar is a hot commodity among viewers. With so many choices available to watch from all over the world, this is a great way to stay connected to what's going on in TV and have something to share with family and friends. The live series keeps sports enthusiasts happy year-round, while individuals traveling will be able to keep up with their shows without missing anything. Last year's cricket series had over 300 million people watching overall at different intervals, increasing the popularity of the service.

A rival of Netflix and Amazon Prime, it's obvious Hotstar is here to stay.

