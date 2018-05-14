10 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Manipur for Travelling on Fake Papers

Ten Myanmar nationals were arrested in border town Moreh on Monday for trying to enter India on fake travel papers, police said.

The ten, five men and as many women, were arrested by police commandos who said two persons who prepared travel documents for them have also been taken into custody. All the arrested have been handed over to the police in Moreh.

Security measures have been beefed up for the visit of Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on a four-day visit to some northeast states from Monday.

Recently, police at Moreh arrested some Rohingyas, one Chinese and some Myanmarese people while they were entering India through Moreh.

Meanwhile, Admiral Lanba arrived here in an IAF helicopter on Sunday. He inspected the Integrated check post at Moreh on Monday.

Admiral Lanba is scheduled to visit Mizoram and Tripura after Manipur where he will also meet the governors and senior officials.

