Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 14 May 2018

Northeast Today

10 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Manipur for Travelling on Fake Papers

10 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Manipur for Travelling on Fake Papers
May 14
21:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ten Myanmar nationals were arrested in border town Moreh on Monday for trying to enter India on fake travel papers, police said.

The ten, five men and as many women, were arrested by police commandos who said two persons who prepared travel documents for them have also been taken into custody. All the arrested have been handed over to the police in Moreh.

Security measures have been beefed up for the visit of Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on a four-day visit to some northeast states from Monday.

Recently, police at Moreh arrested some Rohingyas, one Chinese and some Myanmarese people while they were entering India through Moreh.

Meanwhile, Admiral Lanba arrived here in an IAF helicopter on Sunday. He inspected the Integrated check post at Moreh on Monday.

Admiral Lanba is scheduled to visit Mizoram and Tripura after Manipur where he will also meet the governors and senior officials.

-IANS

Tags
Myanmar Nationals
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.