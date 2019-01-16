Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 16 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

1000 Bedded Multi Speciality Hospital in Sikkim; India’s 2nd Biggest Govt Healthcare Facility

January 16
12:51 2019
NET Bureau

Sikkim on Monday got the country’s Second biggest government hospital with a capacity of 1,002-beds at Sochaygang.

Chief Minister Pawan Chamling inaugurated the New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Multi-Speciality Hospital and claimed it was the second biggest healthcare facility in the country after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The hospital is built on 15 acres of land and was built at a cost of Rs 830 crore and took nine years to complete and the overall cost of the project is Rs 1,281 crore.

While inaugurating the hospital, Chamling said, “After AIIMS, this is the biggest government hospital in the country and our government has created history. The 100-year-old Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital located in the heart of the capital would be now shifted to the new hospital by the end of this month.”

“The new hospital will start functioning from February 1 and the government has appointed 47 regular doctors and 261 nurses for the hospital and is in the process of appointing super specialists, specialists and paramedics”, he added.

He further stated that the hospital will provide free treatment to the residents of the state and will also help its neighbouring regions, including Darjeeling, north Bengal and the Northeast.

Source: Time 8

Image Source: nenow.in

Pawan ChamlingSecond biggest government hospitalsikkim
