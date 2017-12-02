10,000 Cows Seized Along Bangladesh-Meghalaya Border in a Year

The BSF has seized over 10,000 cows worth over Rs 12 crore while being smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in the past one year.

Apart from cows, the border guards also seized cough syrups used as intoxicant, liquor and motorcycles. “During the period from December 1, 2016 to November 30 this year, altogether 10,169 cows worth Rs 12.71 crore were seized at the border,” a BSF spokesperson in Shillong said.

There had also been efforts to smuggle forest produces such as bamboo and endangered reptile gecko. Altogether 118 smugglers including 36 Bangladeshis were arrested during this period.

The spokesperson said the BSF has been using technology-based solutions to seal the existing riverine gaps along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs is being approached for procurement of four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as additional authorisation for effective air surveillance in vulnerable infiltration areas of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.”

The construction of 327.242 km border fence has also been completed in Meghalaya Frontier while 113.048 km is unfenced due to various problems related to land acquisition, single row fence, marshy land and others, he said.

-PTI