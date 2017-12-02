Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 02 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

10,000 Cows Seized Along Bangladesh-Meghalaya Border in a Year

10,000 Cows Seized Along Bangladesh-Meghalaya Border in a Year
December 02
11:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BSF has seized over 10,000 cows worth over Rs 12 crore while being smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in the past one year.

Apart from cows, the border guards also seized cough syrups used as intoxicant, liquor and motorcycles. “During the period from December 1, 2016 to November 30 this year, altogether 10,169 cows worth Rs 12.71 crore were seized at the border,” a BSF spokesperson in Shillong said.

There had also been efforts to smuggle forest produces such as bamboo and endangered reptile gecko. Altogether 118 smugglers including 36 Bangladeshis were arrested during this period.

The spokesperson said the BSF has been using technology-based solutions to seal the existing riverine gaps along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs is being approached for procurement of four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as additional authorisation for effective air surveillance in vulnerable infiltration areas of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.”

The construction of 327.242 km border fence has also been completed in Meghalaya Frontier while 113.048 km is unfenced due to various problems related to land acquisition, single row fence, marshy land and others, he said.

-PTI

Tags
Bangladesh-MeghalayaBangladesh-Meghalaya border
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.