10,000 migrant workers from Assam stranded in Mizoram due to

More than 10,000 migrant workers, mostly from Assam, are stranded in Mizoram due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI that most of the migrant workers are employed in industries and unorganised sectors.

Home Minister Lalchamliana said the state government will provide food and shelter to the stranded migrant workers as per the Centre”s directive.

The Home Department has instructed all district-level task forces on COVID-19 to monitor relief measures for migrant workers in their respective areas, he said.

Expenses for relief measures would be borne from the state exchequer, which would be later recovered from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the home minister said.

Lalchamliana said the Union Home Ministry authorises states to use their respective SDRF for providing relief to migrant workers.

Around 940 migrant workers have reported to the state government so far, Home Department officials said.

The Union Home Ministry had written to the states asking them to set up relief camps for migrant workers, they said.

Source: Outlook India

Photo: PTI