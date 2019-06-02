Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

CM Pema Khandu accorded red carpet reception on his 1st day in office

CM Pema Khandu accorded red carpet reception on his 1st day in office
June 02
16:03 2019
NET Bureau

Chief Minister  was accorded a red carpet reception at Civil Secretariat today by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, Commissioners and Secretaries and CMO staff on his first day office after being sworn in as Chief Minister on 29th May 2019 for the second consecutive term.

The ITBP stationed at the Civil Secretariat gave him a splendid guard of honour with Rashtriya Salute. Khandu was then accorded a traditional welcome at the CM’s office by CMO staff led by CM’s Secretary Sonam Chombay.

_Z5A0809

 

The monks chanted prayers and did the rituals while others greeted Khandu with traditional scarfs and flowers.

Khandu’s better half, Madam Tsering Dolma accompanied him during the traditional ceremony.

arunachal pradeshBJPPema Khandu
