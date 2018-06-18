Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 18 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

108 Migrants from Pakistan Get Indian Citizenship

108 Migrants from Pakistan Get Indian Citizenship
June 18
14:20 2018
A total of 108 migrants from Pakistan received Indian citizenship in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Jodhpur District collector Ravi Kumar Surpur distributed the citizenship certificates to the former Pakistanis.

Most of these migrant-turned-Indian citizens were teary eyed when they got the certificates. The surroundings of the Town Hall where they were given the certificates echoed with slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Hindu Singh Soda, President of Seemant Lok Sangathan who has played an active role in highlighting the plight of the migrants, said directions to give them citizenship were issued way back in December 2016.

He said some 6,000 people were still awaiting Indian citizenship.

-IANS

Indian citizenshipJodhpur
