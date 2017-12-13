11 Communities from Sikkim Demand ST Status

Eleven communities from Sikkim on Tuesday urged the central government to grant them the scheduled tribes (ST) status.

A delegation of the indigenous communities from Sikkim met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh and submitted a memorandum placing the demand, an official release said.

The delegation included representatives of communities such as Rai, Mangar, Gurung, Thami, Bhujel, Jogi, Sanyasi, Giri, Newar, Khas (Bhawn and Chettri) and Dewan (Yakha).

The delegation presented a memorandum to the minister for providing ST status to their communities, the release said.

They also discussed various related issues such as their representation in the state assembly, reservation in jobs, income tax exemption and others.

Singh appreciated the contribution made by the communities and assured them that he would try to ensure justice for them. He said the memorandum would be taken up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

-PTI