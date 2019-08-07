11-Member Dance Troupe From Assam Rescued In Bihar

NET Bureau

An 11-member dance group, including nine girls and two boys from Assam, was rescued by police in Bihar. The team went to perform at Masrat located in Chhapra city which falls under Saran district of Bihar. A team of Guwahati Police has left for Bihar to bring home the dance group members.

On August 6th, 2019, Deepak Kumar, Guwahati Commissioner of Police said, “The dance group first went to Siliguri in West Bengal and later was taken to Chhapra for a performance. After reaching Chhapra, they were asked to perform on Bhojpuri songs by the organizers which they refused. Later, a fight took place between the dancers and the organizers over this issue.”

“The dancers got scared and were stranded in Bihar for three days. The Chhapra Police rescued them on August 6th, 2019 and immediately intimated us. We are constantly in touch with our counterparts in Chhapra. The team of Guwahati Police will reach Chhapra tomorrow,” Kumar added.

He also further mentioned that investigation is underway into the matter.

