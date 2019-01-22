11 People Died As Two Ships with Indian Crew on Board Catch Fire Off Russia

At least 11 people died after a fire in two ships in the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from Russia. According to reports in the media on Tuesday, members of the crew of these ships were citizens of India, Turkey and Libya. The fire was on Monday near the water front of the Russian border. Tanzania’s flag hoisted on both ships. One of these was carrying liquefied natural gas while the second tanker was there. This fire started when the two ships were transferring fuel from each other.

The Russian Dialogue Committee said in the references to the marine authorities, that 17 of these crew members were present in one vessel, Kandy, which contained nine Turkish nationals and eight Indian nationals. In the second vessel Maestro, there were seven members of the crew, seven Turkish nationals, seven Indian nationals and an intern from Libya, and 15 members of the crew. Russian Televisionvon Channel RT News quoted the Russian Maritime Agency as saying that at least 11 sailors have died.

An agency spokesman said, ‘It is believed that an explosion occurred (in a vessel). Then the fire spread to the other vessel. The rescue vessel is being provided. ‘ The spokesman said that about three dozen sailors managed to get out of the boat by jumping from the boat. So far 12 people have been evacuated from the sea. Nine sailors are still missing.

It was told in the news that due to adverse weather conditions, rescue boats are not able to take the victims to the coast for medical treatment. The Strait of Kerch is an important waterway that is strategically important for both Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Firstpost

Image Source: Firstpost