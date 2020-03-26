Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 26 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

11,000 Prisoners in Maharashtra to be Released on Parole Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

11,000 Prisoners in Maharashtra to be Released on Parole Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
March 26
23:29 2020
Some 11,000 prisoners in Maharashtra, whose sentence period is less than seven years, will be released on parole, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

He made the announcement through an official tweet from his handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP.

“Some 11,000 prisoners or accused people whose sentence period is less than seven years, can be released on parole. I have already issued necessary orders to the prisons across the state, Deshmukh said.

“There are some 60 prisons in the state, where this decision will be implemented, said the home minister.

 

Source: News18

