Sun, 01 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

12 Gold Bars Seized in Manipur

October 01
21:40 2017
Twelve gold bars weighing around 19.95 kg were seized by Customs officials in Imphal on Sunday, a department official said.

The gold bars were found concealed in a vehicle plying between Imphal and Jiribam around this morning, Custom Division SP N Meiraba said.

The seized gold bars valued at about Rs. 5.9 crore, he said adding that the gold bars were brought from Myanmar.

Acting on a tip off, the vehicle was intercepted at Yumlembam locality in Imphal West district and the driver Md Nazimuddin was taken to custody for investigation.

PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

