12 Gold Bars Seized in Manipur

Twelve gold bars weighing around 19.95 kg were seized by Customs officials in Imphal on Sunday, a department official said.

The gold bars were found concealed in a vehicle plying between Imphal and Jiribam around this morning, Custom Division SP N Meiraba said.

The seized gold bars valued at about Rs. 5.9 crore, he said adding that the gold bars were brought from Myanmar.

Acting on a tip off, the vehicle was intercepted at Yumlembam locality in Imphal West district and the driver Md Nazimuddin was taken to custody for investigation.

PTI