Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 06 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

12-hour Assam bandh evokes mixed response in North Lakhimpur

12-hour Assam bandh evokes mixed response in North Lakhimpur
September 06
18:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The 12-hour Assam Bandh called by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and International Hindu Parishad on Friday evoked a mixed response in Lakhimpur.

The bandh supporters burnt tyres in various places of the district as they tried to enforce the bandh.

Shops and business establishments of the district remained closed during the bandh.

There was partial attendance in schools and colleges while all government offices functioned normally.

Vehicular traffic was thin on the roads as public transport did not ply on the road during the bandh.

The bandh was called protesting the final NRC published on August 31 as names of many Hindu people were left out of it.

Source: Northeast Now

Tags
Assam bandhNorth Lakhimpur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.