NET Bureau

The 12-hour Assam Bandh called by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and International Hindu Parishad on Friday evoked a mixed response in Lakhimpur.

The bandh supporters burnt tyres in various places of the district as they tried to enforce the bandh.

Shops and business establishments of the district remained closed during the bandh.

There was partial attendance in schools and colleges while all government offices functioned normally.

Vehicular traffic was thin on the roads as public transport did not ply on the road during the bandh.

The bandh was called protesting the final NRC published on August 31 as names of many Hindu people were left out of it.

Source: Northeast Now