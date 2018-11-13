12-Hour Tawang Bandh Ends Peacefully

NET Bureau

The dawn to dusk 12-hour Tawang bandh called by Operation Clean Drive under the banner of All Tawang District Students’ Union on Monday passed off peacefully without the reportage of any untoward incident.

In the district headquarter, the members of Operation Clean Drive also didn’t create any problem and students attended their classes without facing difficulties. Few tourist vehicles also plied without any hindrance.

In a release issued to the media, it was also reported that during the bandh hours at some localities some residents were also seen engaged in cleanliness activities. Bank transactions were normal and attendance at government offices was also normal. However, shops and business houses reportedly remained closed.

However, security forces and state police kept patrolling regularly.