Fri, 02 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

12 Maoists Killed in Telangana Gunfight

12 Maoists Killed in Telangana Gunfight
March 02
10:57 2018
At least 12 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with police in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Friday, police said.

A police constable of elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds was killed and three others were also injured. The exchange of fire occurred in the forests near Venkatapuram village on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Some top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) were suspected to be among the slain Maoists.

The incident occurred when police including Greyhounds personnel launched combing operations in the forests following tip-off about the presence of Maoists. Senior police officials rushed to the scene.

-IANS

Tags
Telangana Gunfight
