Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

12 member delegation to accompany US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to India beginning Monday

12 member delegation to accompany US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to India beginning Monday
February 22
14:04 2020
A 12-member delegation will accompany US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to India beginning Monday. The delegation will comprise of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, senior advisors to the President, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino. Special Representative for International Telecommunication Policy and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff Robert Blair and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham are the other members of the delegation. President Trump’s advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law and senior advisor to him Jared Kushner, will also be visiting India. United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster will also be traveling with the visiting delegation.

American President Trump’s visit to India demonstrates the strong and enduring ties between both countries. New Delhi shares a robust defence relationship with Washington.

Source: News On Air

