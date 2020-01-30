12 State nurses selected for 3 years internship at Japan

NET Bureau

Marking an important milestone for “Technical Internship Training Program (TITP)” and as part of an initiative between the Governments of India and Japan for healthcare skill development, 12 nurses from various Nursing Institutes of Manipur have been selected for a 10 month training at New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM).

The nurses have been selected by the Japanese delegates with the help of Japanese Embassy and Nihongo Centre, said a press release issued by Deputy Manager-Business development.

The selected nurses will leave Imphal on January 29 as the training will start from February 3.

Moreover, these nurses will be sent to Japan by NDIM for internship in advanced healthcare skills, said the statement.

The duration of the internship is for three years and International Skills Centre India (ISCI) will assist the nurses in their job placement after their return to India.

This initiative would not have been possible without the support of the stakeholders namely Principal Secy (Health), GoM, Medical Directorate, GoM and Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSCB), added the statement.

MSCB has sanctioned the initial instalment of loan for 11 nurses to undergo TITP under “Skill Loan Scheme”.

Source: The Sangai Express