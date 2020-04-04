Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

12 Tablighi Jamaat Members from Bangladesh Booked in UP for Foreigners Act Violation

April 04
14:12 2020
An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladesh citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said.

They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said.

Police said they have also booked two more persons who had sheltered them after the 12 people were found in a mosque at Bhasani village and were later shifted to the quarantine ward.

Source: News18
Photo: Reuters

