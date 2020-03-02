Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 02 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

12-year-old girl raped and hanged in Assam

12-year-old girl raped and hanged in Assam
March 02
14:20 2020
NET Bureau

Seven boys, who appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam’s Biswanath district, police said.
The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime that occurred on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer told PTI that the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were caught by a police team on Sunday.

After an examination, the accused had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said.

The body was found on Saturday.

Source: NDTV

