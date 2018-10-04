Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

122 Schemes Sanctioned to Mitigate Harmful Effects of Arsenic

October 04
17:33 2018
NET Bureau

The Centre has sanctioned 122 schemes to mitigate ill effects of arsenic in Assam. Replying to a question in the State Assembly on Thursday, Public Health Engineering Minister Rihon Daimary said the Centre has sanctioned a fund for the purpose.

He said arsenic has been found in 24 districts. Daimary requested MLAs to take steps to provide land for the implementation of the schemes. He also said that fluoride has been found in 13 districts in the state. The minister added that steps are being taken to revive defunct water supply schemes in the state.

SOURCE- All India Radio

Tags
arsenicarsenic in assamschemes against arsenic
