Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

127 terror-related incidents in Manipur in 2018

127 terror-related incidents in Manipur in 2018
November 07
13:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Manipur police has claimed that the number of extremist-related incidents declined in the State in the year 2018 when compared to previous years.

A statement issued by the PRO of Manipur Police, W Basu Singh, said that 127 insurgency-related incidents were reported in the State in the year 2018 while in 2017 it was 167 and in the year 2016 it was 233.
It said that the State police along with security personnel deployed in the State had arrested 404 extremists from various places in the State in the year 2018.

The statement claimed that the State police and the security forces have been taken up pro-active counter-insurgency measures which led to a decline in the number of extremist-related incidents.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
extremistsmanipurManipur InsurgencyManipur policeTerror
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.