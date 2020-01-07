12th Sarkar apke Dwar camp at Namtshering village

NET Bureau

The district Administration Tawang today reached Namtshering village under Duitongkhar circle of Lungla Sub Division to conduct 12th round of Sarkar apke Dwar cum Jan sunwai camp. The villagers of Namtshering, Tsang-khar, Chelleng-Dung, Loudung and nearby areas were benefitted with this camp.

Shri Lobsang Tsering I/C DC Tawang along with EACs Shri Dochora Lama, Shri Tashi Dhondup and Circle Officer Duitongkhar Shri Nawang Thutan inaugurated the camp. The officers and officials from 38th Govt departments provided their service to the villagers in this camp at Govt Residential School Namtshering.

Earlier after inauguration of the camp, addressing the villagers Shri Lobsang Tsering I/C DC Tawang said we are government servants and we are always there to provide our services for the general public, and the public should come forward and avail our services. Specially the villagers should avail maximum benefit of these Sarkar apke dwar camps where in all the government facilities are available at your doorstep.

During these camp information on govt decision for relaxation of 2percent interest on electricity bill was given till 14th February 2020. 27 households of Chellengdung and Namtshering village deposited 46,068(Forty six Thousand Sixty eight rupees ) availing the benefit of this relaxation in this camp.

After the formal inauguration and declaration of camp open I/C DC Tawang along with few other senior officers visited govt and private horticultural farms and further visited Gomshing a pilgrimage site near the confluence of two major rivers of Tawang Nyamjang and Tawang chhu.