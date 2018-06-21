Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

13 Arrested Assam Civil Services Officers Removed from Service

13 Arrested Assam Civil Services Officers Removed from Service
June 21
13:57 2018
Assam government has dismissed 13 arrested state civil services officers for their alleged involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, official sources said on Thursday.

The dismissed officers were undergoing probation when they were arrested in November last. They are currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail.

The officers are Nishamoni Deka, Rumi Saikia, Rajarshi Sen Deka, Geetali Doley, Dipak Khanikar, Dwithun Borgoyary, Pallabi Sarma Choudhury, Debajit Bora, Anirudha Roy, Himangshu Choudhury, Kunal Das, Kamal Debnath and Badrul Islam Choudhury, the sources said.

All these officers have been accused of bribing former APSC Chairman Rakesh Pal, who is also currently in jail, and using unfair means in the examination to qualify for the state civil services.

Among the arrested is former Congress minister Nilamani Sen Deka’s son, Rajarshi Sen Deka.

Along with Paul, 35 officers of Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services have been arrested so far in connection with the scam.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

