13 Dead, Scores Injured as 14 Coaches Derail in Uttar Pradesh

At least 13 people were killed and scores injured in a major derailment when 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand went off the tracks with one of the coaches mounting on another near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

“Thirteen people have died, and 58 injured people have been admitted to hospital,” Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan told media at the accident spot.

More casualties are feared as a number of passengers are said to have been trapped in the derailed coaches. With nightfall adding to difficulties, the railways were engaged in a grim battle for rescuing those trapped by deploying heavy gas cutters and other equipments to break open into the coaches.

The accident occurred around 5.45 p.m. when 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express bound for Haridwar derailed in Khatauli in Meerut-Saharanpur Division. The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the coaches could be seen mounted on another while another coach had crashed into a building along the tracks.

Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said that 14 of the coaches had derailed. Police and railway officials said they were keeping all options open when asked whether there could be a terror angle in the accident.

The railways and the police summoned all equipments including heavy lift cranes and gas cutters to access the affected coaches and cut through them to bring passengers to safety. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rushed forces to join the rescue operation.

A team of the ATS of the state police has been rushed to the accident site, an official told IANS. The team headed by DSP Anoop Singh will probe any terror angle into the rail accident. NDRF teams have also been rushed to the accident site.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar and the Muzaffarnagar district magistrate (DM) and directed them to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations at Khatauli. Two dozen people, many women and children have been admitted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The train had left Puri at 9 p.m. on Friday night and was to terminate at Haridwar at 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Railway officials said a medical train was on way and that trains on the route have been diverted through Shamli. Additional Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Ajay Kumar told IANS that police teams were trying to rescue as many passengers trapped in the coaches as possible.

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said he was personally monitoring the situation and a probe has been ordered. “I am personally monitoring situation. Have instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations,” Prabhu said in series of tweets.

“Have ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate accident to ascertain the cause. Strict action will be taken against any lapse,” he said. The Minister said that medical vans have been rushed to the site. All efforts are being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations, he said.

“I have instructed Chairman Railway Board, Member Traffic to oversee rescue and relief operations,” he said, adding that he has also instructed the General Manager, other senior officials to ensure all possible help to the people. The Minister said that he was in close touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government officials, district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that rescue operation has been taken up on a war footing with railways and the state government working together.

-IANS